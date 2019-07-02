Search for Missing Kayker Ends

The search for a missing kayaker near Brighton has ended. The body of David Alan Woodson age 52 of Brighton was recovered Monday afternoon around 4:39 PM. On June 29th at approximately 6:50 P.M. the Washington County Communications Center received a 911 report of a subject missing while kayaking on the Skunk River at 3180 Hwy 1, Brighton. Emergency responders from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Department of Natural Resources, Brighton Fire Department, Brighton First Responders, Washington Fire Department, Washington County Rescue and Washington County Ambulance all responded to the scene and began the search.