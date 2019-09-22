Scott Lee Watson (final arrangements)

Scott Lee Watson, 52, of Douds, Iowa passed away on September 19, 2019 at his home.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the Eldon Raceway with Pastor Phil Campbell officiating. Visitation will begin at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the Eldon Raceway and continue until the time of the service. Inurnment will be at a later date at Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Douds. Memorial contributions in Scott’s honor may be made to his family to be designated at a later date.

Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant is caring for his arrangements.