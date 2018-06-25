Scott E. McAllister

Scott E. McAllister, 62, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away quietly on Saturday, June 23, 2018 from health issues he had fought for several years.

The funeral service for Scott McAllister will be held Friday at 11:00 AM at Elliott Chapel, New London with Mr. Dick Swartzendruber officiating. Burial will be at Forest Home Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant. Visitation will begin at noon Thursday at the chapel with the family present to receive friends from 5 – 7 PM. Memorials have been established for 4-H Clubs of Henry County and Great River Tractor Pulling Association. Online condolences may be left at www.elliottfuneralchapel.com.