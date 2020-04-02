School Closure Extended Until April 30

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Thursday afternoon that she is updating the state’s public health emergency declaration. It includes the continued closure of businesses, and school closures through the end of April.

Today, Gov. Reynolds signed a new proclamation continuing the State Public Health Emergency Declaration. The proclamation orders the closure of schools until April 30th, waiving time requirements as long as school districts put in place a continuous learning plan.

The proclamation also extends closures and limits placed on bars and restaurants, previously identified retail stores, prohibits social gatherings of more than ten people, and continues to ban nonessential and elective surgeries until April 30th.

And it extends and expands the previously granted regulatory relief and other measures until April 30th. Violating any of Governor Reynolds’ public health orders is a simple misdemeanor.

However, the Governor did say she is not yet ready to order the school closure for the rest of the year.