School Board Site Committee Meets

School Board Site Committee MeetsWritten by Theresa Rose on June 3, 2020
Mount Pleasant Community School District
SITE COMMITTEE MEETING
Mt. Pleasant CSD – Central Office
1010 East Washington Street – Suite 102
Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641
The Mount Pleasant Board of Education SITE COMMITTEE will meet at 4:30 PM on Thursday, June 4, 2020, to review/discuss:
- Van Allen Exterior Structural Report
- Salem Elementary Driveway Quote
- Pickleball Court Construction Update
- 2020-2021 Buildings and Grounds Update
The meeting is open to the public.