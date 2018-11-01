School Board Site Committee Meets

Mount Pleasant Community School District

SITE COMMITTEE MEETING

Mt. Pleasant CSD – Mount Pleasant High School

2104 S. Grand Ave. – Rooms 112 and 113 (Mr. Batty’s and Mr. Maynard’s double classroom)

**Please note the change in time and venue**

The Mount Pleasant Board of Education SITE COMMITTEE will meet at 4:45 PM on Thursday, November 1, 2018, to review/discuss:

Recognition Banners in High School Gymnasium High School Gymnasium Bleacher Repairs

The meeting is open to the public and patrons are welcome.