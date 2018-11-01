School Board Site Committee Meets

School Board Site Committee MeetsWritten by Theresa Rose on November 1, 2018
Mount Pleasant Community School District
SITE COMMITTEE MEETING
Mt. Pleasant CSD – Mount Pleasant High School
2104 S. Grand Ave. – Rooms 112 and 113 (Mr. Batty’s and Mr. Maynard’s double classroom)
**Please note the change in time and venue**
The Mount Pleasant Board of Education SITE COMMITTEE will meet at 4:45 PM on Thursday, November 1, 2018, to review/discuss:
- Recognition Banners in High School Gymnasium
- High School Gymnasium Bleacher Repairs
The meeting is open to the public and patrons are welcome.