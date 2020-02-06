School Board Site Committee Meeting Agenda

Mount Pleasant Community School District

SITE COMMITTEE MEETING

Mt. Pleasant CSD – Central Office

1010 East Washington Street – Suite 102

Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641

The Mount Pleasant Board of Education SITE COMMITTEE will meet at 4:30 PM on Thursday, February 6, 2020, to review/discuss:

Review Van Allen Elementary Exterior Engineering Proposals Review Initial FY21 Buildings and Grounds Project List Review School Bus Quotes Review School Bus Routing Software Proposal Phone System Installation Update

The meeting is open to the public and patrons are welcome.