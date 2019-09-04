School Board Committee Meetings Scheduled

FINANCE COMMITTEE MEETING

The Mount Pleasant Board of Education FINANCE COMMITTEE will meet at 2:30PM on Friday, September 6, 2019, to review/discuss:

Review August 2019 District Enrollment Review 2019-2020 Tentative Fundraisers Update on FY19 Financial Closeout Review FY20 Penny Sales Tax Revenue Estimates Diamond Assets Computer Buy Back Reconciliation

POLICY COMMITTEE MEETING

The Mount Pleasant Board of Education POLICY COMMITTEE will meet at 4:10PM on Friday, September 6, 2019 to review/discuss:

Review FY20 Proposed Fundraisers Open School Board Policy Series 100, Educational Philosophy for Review First Reading with Recommendation to Post Notice of Intended Action, School Board Policy 201.4 Elections Review Proposed 19-20 Superintendent Action Plan

Both meetings are open to the public and patrons are welcome.