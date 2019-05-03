School Board Committee Meetings for Friday

School Board Committee Meetings for FridayWritten by Theresa Rose on May 3, 2019
Mount Pleasant Community School District
FINANCE COMMITTEE MEETING
Mt. Pleasant CSD – Central Office
1010 East Washington Street – Suite 102
Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641
The Mount Pleasant Board of Education FINANCE COMMITTEE will meet at 2:30pm on Friday, May 3, 2019, to review/discuss:
- Requests for Proposals for Banking Services
- Diamond Asset Computer Buyback Quote
- Used Computer Sales Agreement
- Pre-School Tuition
- Central Office Lease Renewal
The meeting is open to the public and patrons are welcome
POLICY COMMITTEE MEETING
Mt. Pleasant CSD – Central Office
1010 East Washington Street – Suite 102
Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641
The Mount Pleasant Board of Education POLICY COMMITTEE will meet at 3:30pm on Friday, May 3, 2019 to review/discuss:
- 2019-2020 WisdomQuest Tentative Schedule
- 2nd Reading/Review School Board Policy 900 Series – No Recommended Changes
- First Reading of Policy Revisions to Board Policy 503.3 Student Publications
- First Reading of New Board Policy Regulation 503.3R1 Student Publications Code and Guidelines