School Board Committee Meetings for Friday

Written by Theresa Rose on May 3, 2019

Mount Pleasant Community School District

 

FINANCE COMMITTEE MEETING

 

Mt. Pleasant CSD – Central Office

1010 East Washington Street – Suite 102

Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641

 

The Mount Pleasant Board of Education FINANCE COMMITTEE will meet at 2:30pm on Friday, May 3, 2019, to review/discuss:

 

  1. Requests for Proposals for Banking Services
  2. Diamond Asset Computer Buyback Quote
  3. Used Computer Sales Agreement
  4. Pre-School Tuition
  5. Central Office Lease Renewal

 

The meeting is open to the public and patrons are welcome

 

 

POLICY COMMITTEE MEETING

 

Mt. Pleasant CSD – Central Office

1010 East Washington Street – Suite 102

Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641

 

 

The Mount Pleasant Board of Education POLICY COMMITTEE will meet at 3:30pm on Friday, May 3, 2019 to review/discuss:

 

  1. 2019-2020 WisdomQuest Tentative Schedule
  2. 2nd Reading/Review School Board Policy 900 Series – No Recommended Changes
  3. First Reading of Policy Revisions to Board Policy 503.3 Student Publications
  4. First Reading of New Board Policy Regulation 503.3R1 Student Publications Code and Guidelines

 

 