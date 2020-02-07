School Board Committee Meetings

School Board Committee MeetingsWritten by Theresa Rose on February 7, 2020
Mount Pleasant Community School District
FINANCE COMMITTEE MEETING
Mt. Pleasant CSD – Central Office
1010 East Washington Street – Suite 102
Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641
The Mount Pleasant Board of Education FINANCE COMMITTEE will meet at 2:30pm on Friday, February 7, 2020, to review/discuss:
- FY21 Possible New Money Calculations (General Fund)
- FY21 Health Insurance Rates
- Instructional Support Program
- Review Agriculture Education Funding Totals
- Review Initial FY20 Buildings and Grounds Project Lists
The meeting is open to the public and patrons are welcome
The Mount Pleasant Board of Education POLICY COMMITTEE will meet at 4:10pm on Friday, February 7, 2020, also at the district office, to review/discuss:
- Second Reading of Board Policy Series 200 Board of Education
- 1 Name of School District
- 7 Vacancies
- 1 Regular Meetings
- 6 Quorum for Meetings
- 12 Minutes of the Meeting
- Review Draft of 2020-2021 School Calendar
- Review Social Worker Organizational Sharing Agreement with GPAEA