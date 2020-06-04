School Board Committee Meeting

Written by Theresa Rose on June 4, 2020

Mount Pleasant Community School District

 FINANCE COMMITTEE MEETING

 Mt. Pleasant CSD – Central Office

1010 East Washington Street – Suite 102

Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641

 

The Mount Pleasant Board of Education FINANCE COMMITTEE will meet at 2:30pm on Friday, June 5, 2020, to review/discuss:

 

  1. Property/Casualty/Worker’s Comp. Insurance Renewal Information
  2. Computer/Tablet Insurance Renewal
  3. GPAEA Contract Agreement for Social Worker
  4. iJAG Memorandum of Understanding Renewal

 

 

The meeting is open to the public and patrons are welcome