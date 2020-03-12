School Board Approves Employee Contracts

The Mount Pleasant School Board has approved the contract with AFSME Local 3865 for 2020-2021. The contract includes step advancement for all employees with a $.05 increase to the para educator hourly wage scale. The total package percentage increase comes to 2.63%. The Board also approved the agreement with the Mount Pleasant Education Association, representing the teachers. In addition to several base wage-related language changes, the total package percentage increase is 2.42%.