SCC to Extend Online Class Delivery for Remainder of Spring Semester, Limit Campus Attendance

SCC continues to monitor the evolving coronavirus COVID-19 situation and to share relevant information with employees and students as it becomes available.

To promote the safety and health of the entire campus community SCC has implemented the following for the duration of the Spring Semester:

Class delivery and student access to campus resources

Face-to-face credit classes will remain online unless otherwise notified

Hybrid classes will continue via online delivery format only unless otherwise notified

Students with lab, clinical, and internship requirements should keep in close contact with their instructors regarding the status of their sites’ policy on student and visitors

Non-Credit (Continuing Education) classes will be canceled or postponed unless otherwise notified

AEL/HiSET/Adult ESL classes will announce changes this week

Campus and facility access

To minimize regular contact with large numbers of people, the following steps will take effect on Tuesday, March 24.

All sites will be closed to the general public.

Campus facility entry will be restricted to current students and staff:

Operational campus hours will be 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. West Burlington Buildings 100-500 will enter via Welcome Center Health Professions Center & Hall of Sciences will enter via HPC southeast entry (under big SCC letters) Buildings 600-700 will enter via E-31 (North door) Keokuk Buildings 100-500 will enter via 200 entry (library) Industrial Technology Training Center via west doors (next to foot bridge) CBIZ will be open M-F 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mt. Pleasant Center will be open M-F 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.



Campus departments and services

Enrollment Services: Staff available by phone or email M-F 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

West Burlington: (319) 208-5010 or enrollwb@scciowa.edu

Keokuk: (319) 313-1923 or enrollkeo@scciowa.edu

Student Support Centers: Staff available by phone or email M-F 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

West Burlington: (319) 208-5155 or wbtesting@scciowa.edu

Keokuk: (319) 313-1943 or keotesting@scciowa.edu

Academic Achievement Center: All services are available through Canvas. Students can request a tutor for online help. Face-to-face sessions will be made by arrangement and take place in the appropriate campus library.

Financial Aid: staff available via email M-F 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

West Burlington: faofficewb@scciowa.edu

Keokuk: faofficekk@scciowa.edu

TRIO Center: Student Support Services and Upward Bound offices are closed.

Services for participants will be delivered virtually.

Student Support Services contact: (319) 208-1972 or smcintire@scciowa.edu

Upward Bound contact: (310) 208-5305 or lwibbell@scciowa.edu

Business Office: Staff available by phone or email M-F 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Contact: (319) 208-5330 or jschrader@scciowa.edu

SCC Libraries: open and computer labs available M-F 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

West Burlington: (319) 208-5090 or mfeatheringill@scciowa.edu

Keokuk: (319) 313-1960 or jmeyer@scciowa.edu

Computer labs: All standalone campus computer labs are closed.

Computer labs located within each library will remain available for student use.

SCC Help Desk: Staff available by phone or email M-F 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Staff will respond periodically during non-business hours.

Contact: (319) 208-5087 or helpdesk@scciowa.edu

Canvas online class technical support: Staff available by phone or live chat 24/7.

Contact: 844-214-6951 or by clicking on the help icon in the lower left corner from your Canvas home screen to chat with a Canvas technical representative.

West Burlington Bookstore: Open M-F 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Contact: (319) 208-5170 or jotto@scciowa.edu

Support services

Support services for current students such as Academic Achievement Center tutors, will be transitioned to remote delivery (online, phone, Zoom, etc.) where possible. Limited in-person sessions will be available and will take place in the library. TRIO SSS, PACE and Student Success Advocates services will be available via remote delivery. Special arrangements to accommodate individual student circumstances will be made as needed.

Testing and Student Support Center

Placement testing is suspended until April 20. Proctored tests will be transitioned to online delivery until further notice. No third party testing will be conducted until further notice. Special arrangements will be made for students with approved testing accommodations.

Events

All SCC-sponsored events and events held at SCC facilities are canceled or postponed through April 30.

Athletics

All activities and seasons for spring athletics are canceled.

Residence halls

Resident students will be asked to vacate by Friday, March 27. Alternate arrangements to accommodate individual student circumstances will be made as needed. West Burlington food services will be available to residence hall students only from March 22

– March 27.

Food service

Campus food service will be closed through the end of the semester.

Concurrent Enrollment

Contact your instructor or guidance counselor for information on how your high school is addressing your classes.

For details and updates, visit https://www.scciowa.edu/landing/coronavirus-response-updates.aspx