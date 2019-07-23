SCC Seeking Comments in Preparation for HLC Evaluation

West Burlington, IA — Southeastern Community College is seeking comments from the public about the college in preparation for its periodic evaluation by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC), its regional accrediting agency.

The team will review the institution’s ongoing ability to meet HLC’s Criteria for Accreditation. Southeastern Community College has been accredited by HLC since 1974.

Comments must be in writing and must address substantive matters related to the quality of the institution or its academic programs; they may be submitted to the HLC online at www.hlcommission.org/Student-Resources/third-party-comment.html or mailed to the address below.

Public Comment on Southeastern Community College

Higher Learning Commission

230 South LaSalle Street, Suite 7-500

Chicago, IL 60604-1411

The college will host a visit from a team of peer reviewers representing the Higher Learning Commission from September 16 to 18.