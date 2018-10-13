SCC Hosts Career Day for High School Juniors

West Burlington – Southeastern Community College will host Career Day on Friday, October 19, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the college’s West Burlington campus. Six hundred high school juniors from Iowa and Illinois are expected to make the trip to the event.

Approximately 60 professionals from careers including auto technology, animation, and physical therapy present the educational journeys that took them where they are today. To help students visualize whether different career paths could be right for them, the professionals paint pictures of their days at work.

Event coordinator and enrollment specialist, Brenda Wilkins, says the event is a great way to introduce students to career options and connect them with professionals and faculty who are eager to guide them toward their next steps as high school wraps up.

“Junior year is an overwhelming time for students,” Wilkins says. “They have lots of things to consider. ‘What job do I want? What school do I go to? How do I afford that? How do I know if that job is even right for me?’ Career Day is a good step for them to connect with local professionals and faculty to ask questions.”

This is the 31st year the event will take place. Because of its great popularity, Wilkins expects it to continue for years to come.

For more news or to learn about Southeastern Community College, visit: http://www.scciowa.edu/rss/news/index.html