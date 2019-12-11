Scammer Claims to be from Sheriff’s Office

On December 6, 2019, a citizen of Henry County reported a scam/fraud call they had received on December 5th. The citizen reported he had received a phone call and the caller claimed to work with the Henry County Sheriff’s Officer. The caller informed the citizen he had an outstanding traffic citation they had not paid off. The caller stated they needed to provide account numbers to his or her bank in order to pay off the citation or else they would be arrested right away by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

Do not under any circumstances give out any type of personal information over the phone; social security numbers, birthdates, credit card information, bank account information, and ext.