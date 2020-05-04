Saturday Accident Details

On May 2, 2020, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the area of Iowa Avenue and 270th Street for a single-vehicle accident with minor injuries. After an investigation, it was determined that Braxton Dye, 20 years of age, was driving north on Iowa Avenue near this intersection when he crested the hill. Another vehicle, a red truck, was in the southbound lane of traffic but was over the centerline. To avoid a collision Dye swerved to miss this vehicle. This caused his vehicle to go into the east ditch where it struck two traffic sign poles and came to rest. The driver of the truck continued southbound not stopping. Currently, there is no further information on the red truck. Dye was not found to be at fault for the accident.