Sarah Elizabeth Dotson, 44, of Wapello passed away Thursday, February 18, 2021 at The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. A memorial has been established in Sarah's name in order to set up an education fund for her children.

Sarah Elizabeth Dotson was born on January 17, 1977 in Burlington, Iowa, the daughter of John Dotson and Debbie (Yohe) Jones. Sarah was a 1995 graduate of Wapello High School. Sarah had worked as a para educator; when her children were little, she provided in home day care to many families and most recently had worked as a Pharmacy Clerk at Hy-Vee MainStreet in Muscatine. She enjoyed collecting vehicles, fishing, all kinds of animals and spending time with her family. Sarah’s greatest love in life was spending time and caring for her boys.

Sarah will be deeply missed by her sons, Coy Peters, age 16 and Crew Peters age 14; her parents, Debbie and Tim Jones and John and Barb Dotson, all of Columbus Junction; grandfather, Jack Dotson of Wapello; siblings, Staci (Dave) Orr of Muscatine, Max (Kelly) Dotson of Richland, Iowa, Andrew (Mary) Jones of Washington and Emily Jones of Iowa City; step-siblings, Joshua (Christi) Sands of Columbus Junction, Jake (Katie) Sands of Washington and Anna (Tony) Carpenter of Wilton; nieces and nephews, Mallory, Carson and Camryn Orr, Landon and Kaylee Jones and Leila Dotson; seven step-nieces and nephews; many aunts, uncles and cousins and Derek Peters the boy’s father and Brian Maurer, special friend.

Sarah was preceded in death by her grandparents, Jeanette Dotson, Robert and Ruth Yohe, Charles and Margery Jones, Bill and Celia Podaril and one brother, John Scott Dotson.