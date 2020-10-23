Sandy Breder

Sandy Breder,78, of rural Mediapolis, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at her home. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. on Monday, October 26, 2020 at Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services of Mediapolis, formerly The Hagele and Honts Funeral Home. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Dodgeville. Friends may call after 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at the funeral home, with the family present from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Sunday evening. A memorial fund has been established at the funeral home in Sandy’s name. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com.

Sandra Lee Johnson was born on March 11, 1942 in Minneapolis, Minnesota the daughter of Floyd and Carleen (Dutro) Johnson. Sandy graduated from Moline High School and went on to attend beauty school. On February 28, 1975, she was united in marriage to Mark Breder in Las Vegas. Sandy had worked as a beautician in her earlier years and later years enjoyed being beside her husband on the farm. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church of Mediapolis, Beta Sigma Phi, Decorative Painters Society, Burlington Golf Course and Snake Alley Art Guild. She was a 4-H leader, seamstress and former member of Cowbells. Sandy enjoyed golfing, doing many of crafts, playing cards, gardening, square dancing, attending her children and grandchildren’s events, her fancy cars, wintering in Arizona and visiting with family and friends. She also loved her animals.

Sandy will be deeply missed by her husband, Mark of rural Mediapolis; children, Christopher Scott (Dawn) Pulford of rural Burlington and Wendy Jo White of rural West Burlington; grandchildren, Brandon (Brittany) White, Daphne and Vaughn Pulford; brother Earl Thomas (Cheryl) Johnson of California and their children, Alyssa and Eric; brother-in-law, Andy (Lynn) Brader and their children, Dean and Regan and sister-in-law, Jane Woodworth and her children, Susan, Nancy and Eric.

Sandy was preceded in death by her parents and infant brother, Kevin.