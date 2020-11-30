Sandra Marlene Anderson

Sandra Marlene Anderson, 85, of Danville, died Saturday, November 28, 2020 at New London Specialty Care in New London, Iowa. She was born November 26, 1935 in rural Henry County, Iowa to John and Alta Conor Anderson. She was a graduate of Danville High School, received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Bryan College in Dayton, Tennessee, then completed her Master’s Degree in Education at Indiana University. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Mt. Pleasant.

Sandy was a highly respected teacher. She taught 15 years near Gary, Indiana, then returned home and taught 19 years at North Hill Elementary School in Burlington. Though she was single and an only child, she is survived by hundreds of students, colleagues, and friends whose lives she richly changed for good. She loved the Lord and taught or participated in many Bible studies. She shared her faith openly. One could not be with Sandy for any length of time without catching her passion for her dogs, songbirds, music, reading, and her favorite teams, the Iowa Hawkeyes and St. Louis Cardinals.

The funeral service for Miss Anderson will be at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, December 2nd at Elliott Chapel, New London with Pastor Kyle Noll officiating. Visitation will begin at 9:00 AM with close friends greeting from 1:00 PM until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Brooks Cemetery, rural New London. Please follow social distancing guidelines and masks will be required. Memorials have been established for New London Specialty Care and Calvary Baptist Church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.elliottfuneralchapel.com.