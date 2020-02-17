Sandra Kay Janssen

Sandra Kay Janssen, 63, of Donnellson, Iowa, passed away at 4:35 p.m. Sunday, February 16, 2020, at her home.

She was born July 29, 1956 in Cherokee, Iowa, the daughter of Lowell and Elaine (Anderson) Allen. On June 25, 1977, she married Dennis Janssen at the Meriden Evangelical Free Church.

Survivors include her husband: Dennis; two sons: Christopher (Andrea) Janssen of Urbandale, Iowa and Nicholas (Shoko) Janssen of Tokyo, Japan; four grandchildren: Audrey Janssen, Noah Janssen, Aika Janssen and Ruth Janssen; her parents: Lowell and Elaine Allen of Cherokee, Iowa; two sisters: Kathleen (Rick) of Omaha, Nebraska and Linda (Dennis) of St. Charles, Illinois; two nieces and seven nephews.

Sandra graduated from Meriden Cleghorn High School and received her secretarial degree from Northwest Iowa Technical College. Sandra was a member of Embury United Methodist Church where she was an avid member of the choir and the United Methodist Women. She worked as a secretary and receptionist for Weight Watchers and owned and operated Monk Creek Weaving. She was a housewife and mother.

Friends may call after 12:00 noon Friday, February 21, 2020, at Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson, Iowa, where family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. that evening.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Schmitz Funeral Home with Pastor Barbara Krueger officiating.

Burial will follow at Embury Cemetery rural Donnellson. Following the burial a luncheon will be held at the Embury United Methodist Church.

A memorial has been established in her memory for grandchildren’s college funds.

