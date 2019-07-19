Sandra (Gross) Pinson

Sandra (Gross) Pinson, 53, of Mt. Pleasant, died Thursday, July 18, 2019 at the Henry County Health Center in Mt. Pleasant.

A memorial visitation with the family present will be held from 6-8 PM on Monday, July 22 at the Kimzey Funeral Home, 213 N. Main St., Mt. Pleasant. A private family committal service will be held at a later date at the Gooddale Cemetery in Lockport, IL.

Sandra Lynn (Gross) Pinson was born September 8, 1965 in Chicago, IL. She was the daughter of James Everett and Pauline Sierrasue (Craig) Gross. She was baptized at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church and attended the former St. Alphonsus School. Sandy was a lifelong homemaker who dearly enjoyed time with her family.

Those thankful for sharing in Sandy’s life include her 4 children: Krystal Gross of Boynton Beach, FL, Maryellen Smeets of Chicago, IL, Patrick Smeets and his wife Natasha and David Watson, all of Mt. Pleasant; a sister and her husband, Annamarie and Rick Fracaro of Mt. Pleasant; 2 brothers and their wives, Randy and Kay Gross and James C. and Patricia Gross, all of Lockridge and 7 grandchildren.

Her parents precede her in death.

