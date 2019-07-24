Salem, Meeting Town for Friday, Ragbrai Day 6 Announces Music Line-Up

Local and nationally known musicians will be on stage in Salem, Iowa when the town hosts Ragbrai on Friday, July 26.

The day will begin at 9:30 Friday morning, with local husband and wife duo, Joylynn and Jerry Smith of Salem, on autoharp and guitar, singing and playing traditional and gospel music.

At 11:00 Carla Wilson and Tim Smith will take the stage. Carla is from Salem, singing with guitarist Tim Smith. Tim hails from Mt. Pleasant but spent most of his career in Nashville, touring with bands such as Tanya Tucker and David Frizell. David once contradicted someone once by saying, “He’s not a bass player’s bass player, he’s a singer’s bass player”.

Rounding up the day, at 12:30, will be Whiskey Friends, an “Americana Road-House Blues” band, who play an eclectic mix, drawing from rock, blues and folk genres. Band members are Frank Leininger on lead vocals/guitar, Joel Garretson on blues harmonica, banjo, mandolin and vocals; Martin Hoyer on percussion; percussion, Ron (Cleaver) Trueblood on electric bass and vocals; and Eric Garretson on lead electric guitar and vocals.

Whiskey Friends is based at East Grove Farms, outside Salem, where music festivals are held during the summer, with Bob Dorr appearing at least once a season.

For more information on the day, including site maps, food vendors, and other information can be found at www.salemragbrai2019.com.

# # #