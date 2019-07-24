Salem is RAGBRAI Meeting Town

Salem, Iowa, the Town with the First Meeting House West of the Mississippi, Hosting a Different Kind of Meeting this July.

Salem, Iowa, a town of 383 people, has been chosen as the meeting town for Friday, July 25, Day 6 of the 2019 Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa, known as Ragbrai. The ride goes from a town in on the Missouri River, a boundary on the west side of the state, across the entire state to the Mississippi River, which forms the east boundary. A new route is devised every year. This year, the ride begins in Council Bluffs, on Sunday July 21, ending Saturday, July 27 in Keokuk, Iowa.

Friday, Day 6, will begin in Fairfield, Iowa, the seat of Jefferson County. It will go through one “pass-through” town, Stockport, also in Jefferson County, and then cross into Henry County, stopping in Salem. The day will end in Burlington Iowa in Des Moines County.

The significance of being designated a Meeting Town for Ragbrai is that all support vehicles, as well as official Ragbrai vehicles stop at the meeting town – usually about half-way between the two over-night towns. This is in addition to the 8,500 registered week-long riders, and 1,500 registered day riders. According to Ragbrai officials, anywhere from 10-20,000 people may be coming through the town.

Being chosen as a meeting town for Ragbrai has a special significance for Salem. One of the oldest towns in Iowa, it was settled by nine Quaker families in 1837, following a fellow Quaker, Isaac Pidgeon, who had settled in the area in 1835 to remove himself from the slave states of the east. The first Monthly Meeting was held on October 8, 1838; with a dedicated Meeting House built in 1839.

As devout Quakers, they were staunch abolitionists, and with the Missouri Compromise, Salem became one of the busiest stations on the Underground Railroad, feeding and harboring slaves before helping them on their way north to Canada through Iowa City, where they boarded a real railroad, or across the river into Illinois and on to Canada via Chicago.

Slave owners in Missouri were outraged, organizing raids into Salem to search for lost “chattel”; one man, Ruel Draggs once bought a cannon to threaten the town, and later sued 12 residents for the value of his “losses”. At one point, a farmer, Joel Garretson, had a $500 price on his head for his role in helping slaves escape to freedom. Joel’s great-great-grandson, another Joel Garretson happens to be one of the co-chairs of the Ragbrai Committee.

Quotes Joel “Salem has always been a town that welcomes those seeking refuge. I don’t think that we have ever had so many at one time, but we will do our best to provide food and drink, music, water, things to do – and most importantly ― shade in our beautiful town square.”

For more information on Salem Ragbrai 2019, and Salem History, go to www.SalemRagbrai2019.com.

# # #