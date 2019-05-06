Salem City County Meeting Agenda

Salem City County Meeting AgendaWritten by Theresa Rose on May 6, 2019
City Council Meeting Agenda
Community Center – 201 S Main Street
Tuesday, May 7th, 2019 at 5:30 PM
- Open Meeting
- Approve Minutes from last month’s meeting(s) on 4/2/19 & 4/4/19
- Open Floor for Public Comments, limited to three minutes
- Old Business
- Nuisance Properties – (Updates, if any)
- Abandoned Property – 206 N Main – (Updates, if any)
- Library – Financial / Auditor Recommendations (Updates, if any)
- Equipment Sales – Generator (Updates, if any)
- Tax Abatement Program – Updates/Information
- New Business
- Kramer’s Inc. – Liquor License Renewal Approval
- Clerk Request – Time Off
- 610 E Oak – Water/Sewer & Building Permit – J. Tomson
- Building Permit & Zoning Variance – H. Swinscoe
- Zoning Variance Committee Members
- Fire Dept – Tires (Wixom) Donations (Hoyer)
- RAGBRAI – Hoyer
- Flower Donation – Hoyer
- Tax Assessments (Liens) – Approval
- Council Manual – Rules & Procedures (Proposed)
- Approval of Bills
- Open Floor for Public Comments, limited to three minutes
- Adjourn Meeting