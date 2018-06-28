Salem City Council Will Meet July 3

Written by Theresa Rose on June 28, 2018

City Council Meeting Agenda

Community Center – 201 S Main Street

Tuesday, July 3rd, 2018 at 5:30 PM

 

  1. Open Meeting-
  2. Approve Minutes from last month’s meeting(s) on 6/6/2018
  • Open Floor for Public Comments, limited to three minutes
  1. Old Business
  2. Dillon Haynes – 205 W. Van Buren –Nuisance Abatement (Updates, if any)
  3. Abandoned Property – 206 N. Main – Updates (if any)
  4. Nuisance Abatement Progress: 405 E Jackson St
  5. Nuisance Abatement Progress: 209 N Maple St.
  6. Equipment Sales – Kramer
  7. Status updates on Periodic Exam Recommendations – Tabled from April 10th meeting
  8. New Business
    1. Building Permit(s) – Dillon Haynes
    2. Ordinance Enforcement Committee
      1. 309 S Monroe – Nuisance Violations
    3. L. Pelling Proposal
    4. Closed Session –
      1. Under Iowa Code Chapter 21.5 (1) (i) – Employees/Attorney Annual Reviews
    5. Resume Open Session
    6. Employee Annual Wages/Benefits (must be published in newspaper once per year)

 

  1. Approval of Bills
  • Open Floor for Public Comments, limited to three minutes
  • Adjourn Meeting