Salem City Council Meeting Agenda

Salem City Council Meeting AgendaWritten by Theresa Rose on June 27, 2019
City Council Meeting Agenda
Community Center – 201 S Main Street
Tuesday, July 2nd, 2019 at 5:30 PM
- Open Meeting
- Approve Minutes from last month’s meeting(s) on: 6/4/19 & 6/18/19
- Open Floor for Public Comments (limited to three minutes)
- Old Business
- Nuisance Properties – (Updates, if any)
- Abandoned Property – 206 N Main – (Updates, if any)
- Library – (Updates, if any)
- Swinscoe – (Retail Building)
- New Business
- Building Permit – Fence – 306 W Cherry St
- RAGBRAI – Updates, Street Closings & Beverage Garden
- Backpocket Brewing Liquor License (during RAGBRAI)
- Kramer’s, Inc. – Liquor License – Add Outdoor Service (during RAGBRAI)
- Accept Council Member Wixom’s Resignation
- Appoint New Council Member
- L. Pelling – Proposal
- Financial Options for repayment of SCBA loan
- Copier Lease Agreement – End 11/5/19
- Closed Session –
- Under Iowa Code Chapter 21.5 (1) (i) – Employee Performance Reviews
- Resume Open Session
- Employee Annual/Hourly Wages/Benefits (must be published once per year)
- Approval of Bills
- Open Floor for Public Comments (limited to three minutes)
- Adjourn Meeting