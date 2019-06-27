Salem City Council Meeting Agenda

Written by Theresa Rose on June 27, 2019

Community Center – 201 S Main Street

Tuesday, July 2nd, 2019 at 5:30 PM

  1. Open Meeting
  2. Approve Minutes from last month’s meeting(s) on: 6/4/19 & 6/18/19
  • Open Floor for Public Comments (limited to three minutes)
  1. Old Business
  2. Nuisance Properties – (Updates, if any)
  3. Abandoned Property – 206 N Main – (Updates, if any)
  4. Library – (Updates, if any)
  5. Swinscoe – (Retail Building)
  6. New Business
  7. Building Permit – Fence – 306 W Cherry St
  8. RAGBRAI – Updates, Street Closings & Beverage Garden
  9. Backpocket Brewing Liquor License (during RAGBRAI)
  10. Kramer’s, Inc. – Liquor License – Add Outdoor Service (during RAGBRAI)
  11. Accept Council Member Wixom’s Resignation
  12. Appoint New Council Member
  13. L. Pelling – Proposal
  14. Financial Options for repayment of SCBA loan
  15. Copier Lease Agreement – End 11/5/19
  16. Closed Session –
    1. Under Iowa Code Chapter 21.5 (1) (i) – Employee Performance Reviews
  17. Resume Open Session
  18. Employee Annual/Hourly Wages/Benefits (must be published once per year)
  19. Approval of Bills
  • Open Floor for Public Comments (limited to three minutes)
  • Adjourn Meeting