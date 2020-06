Salem City Council Meeting Agenda

City Council Meeting Agenda

Community Center

201 S Main Street, Salem, IA 52649

Wednesday, June 3rd, 2020 at 5:30 PM

(Meeting is on Wednesday due to Primary Election)

Open Meeting Approve Minutes from last month’s meeting(s) on: 5/5/20

Open Floor for Public Comments (limited to three minutes)

Old Business Nuisance Properties – (Updates, if any) 307 E Oak St – Nuisance Abatement – Compliance by: 3/19/2020 (Updates) 201 W Cherry St. – Nuisance Abatement – (Hoyer) 201 E Liberty St. – Nuisance Abatement – (Feehan) 206 N Main – Abandoned Property – (Updates from City Attorney on Court Filings) Credit Card Resolution #2020-02 Attorney – Discussion Update on Merge/Closing of Library Accounts (Hoyer) New Business Tree Removal – Open Sealed Bids Complaints & Letters

Approval of Bills