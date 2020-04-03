Salem City Council Meeting Agenda

Community Center – 201 S Main Street, Salem, IA 52649

Tuesday, April 7th, 2020 at 5:30 PM

Open Meeting

Approve Minutes from last month’s meeting(s) on: 3/10/20

Open Floor for Public Comments (limited to three minutes)

Old Business Spring Clean-Up (Postponed until May 16th, 2020) Easter Egg Hunt – Postponed Two Rivers – 2020-2021 Insurance Renewal New Business Building Permit – 204 E Oak St. – Fence ACE Electric – Generator Maintenance Quote Square Terminal – Approval & Resolution #2020-04 (Administrative Fees) Resolution #2020-05 Proclamation of Emergency – Temporary Moratorium on City Utility Bill Policies Approval of Bills

Adjourn Meeting

MEETING CREDENTIALS: (Using “GoToMeeting” Service)

City of Salem

Tue, Apr 7, 2020 (Meeting will start at 5:30 PM)

Please join my meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

https://www.gotomeet.me/HayleeStecker/salem

You can also dial in using your phone.

United States: +1 (872) 240-3212

Access Code: 658-315-389

New to GoToMeeting? Get the app now and be ready when your first meeting starts:

https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/658315389