Salem City Council Meeting Agenda

Salem City Council Meeting AgendaWritten by Theresa Rose on March 5, 2020
City Council Budget Public Hearing & Council Meeting Agenda
Community Center – 201 S Main Street, Salem, IA 52649
Tuesday, March 10th, 2020 at 5:30 PM
- Budget Public Hearing (5:30 PM)
- Public Comments
- Adjourn Public Hearing
- Open Regular Meeting (Immediately Following Public Hearing)
- Approve Minutes from last month’s meeting(s) on: 2/4/20
- Open Floor for Public Comments (limited to three minutes)
- Old Business
- Nuisance Properties – (Updates, if any)
- 307 E Oak St – Nuisance Abatement – Compliance by: 3/19/2020
- 201 W Cherry St. – Nuisance Abatement – (Hoyer)
- Abandoned Property – 206 N Main – (Updates from City Attorney)
- Credit Card Resolution #2020-02
- New Business
- Paul Miller – Attorney – Discussion
- Two Rivers – 2020-2021 Insurance Renewal
- Building Permit – 500 W Cherry St. – Fence
- Approve FY2021 City Budget – Resolution # 2020-03
- Enhance Henry Co. Grant – Hoyer
- Easter Egg Hunt – Volunteers Needed
- Spring Clean-Up – Scheduled for Apr. 18th, 2020
- Approval to close (merge with City) Library’s Accounts (IPERS, EFTPS, IA eFile, etc.)
- Chili Cook-Off – Donation for Playground
- Approval of Bills
- Open Floor for Public Comments (limited to three minutes)
- Adjourn Meeting