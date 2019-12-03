Salem City Council Meeting Agenda

Written by Theresa Rose on December 3, 2019

City Council Meeting Agenda

Community Center – 201 S Main Street

Tuesday, December 3rd, 2019 at 5:30 PM

 

  1. Open Meeting
  2. Approve Minutes from last month’s meeting(s) on: 11/6/19
  • Open Floor for Public Comments (limited to three minutes)
  1. Old Business
  2. Nuisance Properties – (Updates, if any)
  3. Abandoned Property – 206 N Main – (Updates from City Attorney)
  4. Sewer Disconnect – 303 W Cherry St (Tabled until December Meeting)
  5. New Business
  6. Cali Wilson – Award, Ceremony & Permission to Close Streets (Dec. 9th, 2019) – Feehan
  7. Clerk Request for Time Off
  8. Closed Session – under Iowa Code 21.5 (i) Attorney Performance Review
  9. Approval of Bills
  • Open Floor for Public Comments (limited to three minutes)
  • Adjourn Meeting