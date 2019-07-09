Salem Accident Details

On July 5, 2019, at about 7:00 PM, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call regarding an accident with minor injuries at the intersection of Jackson and Pioneer Street in Salem. There was a severe rainstorm causing near zero visibility at the time of the accident. Due to this, a Dailah Marie Johnson, 17, Burlington missed a slight right turn leaving the roadway going into the ditch. The Johnson vehicle continued through the ditch coming to rest in a drainage creek. The vehicle suffered disabling damage.

A juvenile passenger in the vehicle also complained of injury. Both the passenger and the driver were transported to the Henry County Health Center Emergency Room for evaluation. Two other passengers in the back seat did not have any injuries. All occupants were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash. Severe weather was determined to be the cause of the accident. No charges were filed.