Safety Still a Priority for State Patrol

As the response to the COVID-19 virus continues to evolve, the Iowa State Patrol has announced it is limiting public access to its district headquarter offices to essential business in order to maintain the health and safety of law-enforcement staff.

While the Iowa State Patrol remains fully-operational and focused on the primary goal to protect the public, First Responders, communications dispatchers and law-enforcement personnel, citizens are encouraged to contact district offices by phone or email with non-essential questions.

“We thank the public for its support as we take unprecedented steps to ensure our staff remain healthy and prepared to provide mission-critical public safety services to Iowans,” says Iowa State Patrol Colonel Nathan Fulk.