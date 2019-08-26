Ruth Winona WilliamsWritten by Theresa Rose on August 26, 2019
Ruth Winona Williams, 97, of Danville, died Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Klein Center, West Burlington.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 AM, Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Harmony Bible Church, rural Danville. Rev. Kerry Gibson will officiate. Burial will be in Pleasant Grove Cemetery, rural Danville. Visitation will begin after 1:00 PM on Wednesday, August 28 at Elliott Chapel, New London, with the family greeting friends from 5:30 to 7:00 PM. A memorial has been established to Harmony Bible Church Missions.