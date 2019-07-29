Ruth Roberta Dodds

Ruth Roberta Dodds, 92, died at 6:30 a.m., Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Sunny Brook Living Care Center.

Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Pedrick Funeral Home in Keosauqua with the Rev. Phil Campbell officiating. Burial will be in Maple Hill Cemetery in Birmingham. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, at the funeral home. Memorials can be made to Muscular Dystrophy Association or American Cancer Society. Ruth was born August 29, 1926, in Van Buren County, the daughter of Robert L. and Helen Randell Umphrey. She married Keith Dodds on May 12, 1946, in Fairfield. She grew up in the Birmingham community and graduated from Birmingham High School in 1943. She lived in Van Buren county until 1957 at which time she moved to Iowa City. In 1973 she moved to Fairfield where she has resided until her death. After graduating from high school Ruth worked at Farmers State Bank in Keosauqua and Iowa State Bank while in Iowa City. Ruth was a longtime employee at WalMart in Fairfield.

Survivors include; one daughter, Diane Pitarresi of Beavercreek, OR; one son Chris (Bonnie) of Iowa City; one grandson Sean (Joy) Hildebrandt and two great-granddaughters Elizabeth and Julia of Portland, OR; one sister, Janet Haganman of Stockport.

She was preceded in death by her husband Keith, her son, Dennis, her sister, Dorothy Tisdale and special friend Dean Canaday.