Ruth M. Johnston

Ruth M. Johnston, age 90, of Ainsworth, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at the Halcyon House in Washington following a brief illness.

Celebration of life services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, September 27, 2019, at the Fern Cliff Evangelical Free Church with Rev. Dave Shreeves officiating. Calling hours will begin at 3:00 p.m. Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the Fern Cliff Evangelical Free Church where the family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Interment will take place at Fern Cliff Cemetery in Rural Wayland, IA. Memorials have been established for the Fern Cliff Evangelical Free Church. Online condolences may be sent for Ruth’s family through the web at www.jonesfh.com

Ruth was born December 17, 1928, in Washington, Iowa, the daughter of Wilbur and Marie (Wenger) Schantz. She attended Stringtown Country School and graduated from Crawfordsville High School in 1946. Ruth went on to attend Business School in Davenport. She was united in marriage to J. Dale Johnston on May 16, 1948, in Crawfordsville, IA.

Ruth resided in Ankeny briefly but lived most of her life South of Ainsworth. She worked at the Washington County Courthouse for a short time and was a partner in the family farm operation. She was a member of the Fern Cliff Evangelical Free Church, Sasha Club and Friendly Families Neighborhood Club. Ruth enjoyed swimming and her many friendships at the YMCA. She also enjoyed traveling with her husband and they attended many annual Naval Reunions including the 50th Anniversary of the sinking of the U.S.S. Salute during the Borneo Invasion. In her younger years, Ruth enjoyed gardening and sewing and cherished the time spent with her family.

She is survived by her daughter, Jane Johnston of Ainsworth, IA; daughter, Janice Johnston-Jones and husband Don of Mt. Pleasant, IA; daughter, Laura Mincer and husband Larry of Columbus Junction, IA; four grandchildren: Patrick James Mincer of Columbus Junction, IA; Holly Marie Jones and husband Justin Gesling of Mt. Pleasant, IA; Kaitlin Anne Stogdill and husband Jared of Norwalk, IA; and Alex Edward Mincer of Columbus Junction, IA; sister, Joann Love of Washington, IA; and brother, Leonard Schantz and wife Dwanna of Los Lunas, NM.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; husband in 2013; infant brother, Ronald; sister, Jean; brother-in-law, Willard “Ike” Love; and sister-in-law, Jacque Schantz.