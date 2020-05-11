Ruth G. Miller

Ruth G. Miller, 96, of Washington died Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Halcyon House. Funeral services will be held 1:30 PM Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at the Bethel Church. Burial will follow at the Bethel Cemetery. A General memorial has been established. The Beatty-Peterseim Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Ruth was born April 16, 1924 in Trenton, IA, the daughter of John and Ada (Hershey) Wagler. She was united into marriage to Victor Fay Miller on February 7, 1943 in Trenton, IA. She was a longtime member of the Bethel Church. Ruth enjoyed reading her bible, gardening, quilting, crocheting, sewing, baking, and mowing her lawn. She also greatly enjoyed her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Ruth is survived by her children; Connie (Dale) Wacker of Ainsworth, IA, Vicki (Carl) Wulf of Washington, IA, Ken Miller of Washington, IA, Lynn (Kaylene) Miller of Washington, IA, Judy (Mike) Redlinger of Asheville, NC, sisters; Myndell Boshart of Wayland, IA, Dorothy Wenger of Wayland, IA, Ardith Eigsti of Denver, Mary Ellen Stoltzfus of Kalona, IA, Kaye Schweitzer of Kalona, IA, 17 grandchildren, and 31 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, husband Vic in 1988, brothers Elmer and Earles Wagler, sisters; Esther Boshart, Lois Short, and Verla Conrad.