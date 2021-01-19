Ruth C. WillitsWritten by Theresa Rose on January 19, 2021
Ruth C. Willits, 83, of Mt. Pleasant, IA, died Monday, January 18th, 2021 in her home at Sunnybrook Assisted Living, Mt. Pleasant. Due to COVID-19, there will be no public funeral services. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established to EveryStep Hospice, Calvary Baptist Church, Mt. Pleasant, IA and Dover Museum in New London, IA.