Ruth C. Willits

Ruth C. Willits, 83, of Mt. Pleasant, IA, died Monday, January 18th, 2021 in her home at Sunnybrook Assisted Living, Mt. Pleasant. Due to COVID-19, there will be no public funeral services. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established to EveryStep Hospice www.everystep.org/donate, Calvary Baptist Church, Mt. Pleasant, IA and Dover Museum in New London, IA.