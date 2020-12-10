Ruth Ann McKeehan-Johnson

Ruth Ann McKeehan-Johnson 78, of Agency and formerly of the Lockridge and Mt. Pleasant communities, entered into eternity on December 8, 2020 at her home in Agency. She transitioned to her eternal home in heaven after a hard fight against brain cancer. The cancer never stole her joy for life. She marveled at God’s blessings in that she experienced no pain until the very end.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at the Agency United Methodist Church in Agency with Pastor Kelly W. Peavey officiating. Burial will be in the Glasgow Cemetery. Friends may call on Friday at the Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant from 4 to 8 p.m. The family will not be present. Memorials may be directed to Samaritans Purse and or to Hospice of Davis & Wapello Counties in her memory. The funeral service will be livestreamed at https://youtu.be/rRneAl360MI

Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant is caring for her arrangements.

