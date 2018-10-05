Russell L. Hardin

Russell L. Hardin, 64, of Donnellson, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, October 4, 2018 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Illinois.

He was born on July 22, 1954 in Keokuk, Iowa, the son of Floyd Richard and Barbara Jean (Bengston) Hardin. On January 4, 1989 he married Paulette Dorothy Helling in Las Vegas, Nevada. She preceded him in death on January 7, 2010.

Survivors include one daughter: Jessica (Mike) Behne of Montrose, Iowa; one son: Randy William “Will” James of Monmouth, Illinois; five grandchildren; one sister: Linda Ohnoutka of Ellicott City, Maryland; two brothers: Jim (Cindy) Hardin of West Point, Iowa and Ron (Gina) Hardin of Denmark, Iowa; two aunts: Margueriette Johnson and Nedra Adkins; Also surviving are several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife: Paulette.

Russell was a graduate of Central Lee High School. He retired from DuPont. He was a member of Zion Mennonite Church. Russell enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and spending time with his grandkids and family.

A private family graveside service will be held Monday, October 15, 2018 at Zion Mennonite Cemetery, rural Donnellson, Iowa.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday, October 15, 2018 at the Pilot Grove Community Room in Donnellson.

A memorial has been established in his memory for his grandchildren’s college education.

Schmitz Funeral Home of Donnellson is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences to the family may be left at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com.