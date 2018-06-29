RUSS Audit Report

Auditor of State Mary Mosiman today released an audit report on the Regional Utility Service

Systems Commission.

The Regional Utility Service Systems Commission had total revenues of $639,608 for the year

ended June 30, 2017, a 61% decrease from the prior year. The revenues included user fees of

$524,512 and grant revenue of $74,332. The significant decrease in revenues was due primarily

to a decrease in rural development grants.

Expenses for the year ended June 30, 2017 totaled $763,479, a 7% increase over the prior year,

and included $247,736 for depreciation, $244,292 for salaries and benefits, $102,193 for interest

expense and $67,788 for repair and maintenance.

A copy of the audit report is available for review in the Regional Utility Service Systems

Commission’s office, in the Office of Auditor of State and on the Auditor of State’s web site at

https://auditor.iowa.gov/reports/1714-0022-B00F.

