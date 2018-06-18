Roundtables Include One in Mt. Pleasant

Iowa Corn Growers Association Invites Farmer-Members to Discuss Key Policy Issues at Roundtables

JOHNSTON, IA – June 18, 2018 – Policy development at the Iowa Corn Growers Association (ICGA) is a grassroots process. Each year, ICGA hosts roundtable meetings in local communities across the state to gather insight and feedback on priorities from farmer members. The meetings, which will be held on June 25 & 26 and July 11 & 12 this year, allow ICGA members to come together, share a meal, and discuss key issues impacting corn farmers. Policies brought forward and approved at roundtable meetings go on to the Annual ICGA Grassroots Summit on August 24-25 for the ICGA delegates to debate for adoption into the ICGA Policy Book. This process enables the organization to take-action in lobbying for and supporting sound policy development and pro-farmer legislation.

Roundtables are FREE for ICGA members, but we encourage advance registration. Meals (lunch or dinner) will be included at each session. If you can’t attend a roundtable but wish to bring forth a policy resolution for consideration, please contact your local ICGA Board member. Go to iowacorn.org/roundtables for more information. See the below listing for locations and times.

June 25

Le Mars – Blue Bunny Ice Cream Parlor, 115 Central Ave. NW (5:30-8:30 p.m.)

Ogden – The Lucky Pig, 113 W Walnut St. (5:30-8:30 p.m.)

Sheffield – Sukup Facility, 1555 255th St. (5:30-8:30 p.m.)

June 26

Grinnell – Key Co-op, 330 West St. S (11:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.)

Red Oak – Agrivision, 2405 N 4th St. (11:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.)

Oxford Junction – Willimack Farms, 1418 108th Ave. (5:30-8:30 p.m.)

July 11

Mount Pleasant – Airport Road Vineyard and Winery, 2555 Lexington Ave. (11:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.)

Emmetsburg – The Shores at Five Island, 14 North Lawler St. (5:30-8:30 p.m.)

Denison –Boulders, 2507 Boulder Dr. (5:30-8:30 p.m.)

July 12

Albia – Smith Fertilizer & Grain, 805 IA-5 (11:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.)

Creston – Gavilon Grain, 300 Osage St. (5:30-8:30 p.m.)

Fayette – Upper Iowa, 605 Washington St. (5:30-8:30 p.m.)

