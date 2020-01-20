Rosemary Malcom

Rosemary Malcom, 92, of Mt. Pleasant, IA, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Park Place Elder Living in Mt. Pleasant.

Visitation will begin after 12:00 noon on Wednesday, January 22, 2019 at Olson-Powell Memorial Chapel, where the family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. that evening. Gifts of love and friendship may be directed to Henry County Health Center Foundation. On line condolences may be directed to www.olsonpowell.com.

Born December 19, 1927, in Kewanee, IL, Rosemary was the daughter of Clarence F. and Mary (Duff) Lange. She graduated from New London High School in 1945. Rosemary married William J. Malcom on March 8, 1947, in New London, IA.

Rosemary loved playing bridge, golf (winning several club championships), was an avid reader, and spent many hours coloring. She was a hairdresser for 45 years and ran her own shop, Rosemary’s Beauty Salon, in Mt. Pleasant for many years.

Survivors include one son, Thomas Malcom of Sun Lakes, AZ; and many nieces and nephews.

Her parents, three brothers (Glen, Gerald, and Cecil Lange), one sister (Leona Hardin), and her husband preceded her in death.