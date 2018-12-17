Ronald William “Bear” SchererWritten by Theresa Rose on December 17, 2018
Ronald William “Bear” Scherer, 54, of New London, died Saturday, December 15, 2018 at Great River Medical Center, West Burlington.
The funeral service will be 11:00 Friday at Elliott Chapel with Pastor Jerry Phillips officiating. Friends may call beginning at 9 am, with the family present one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Burge Cemetery, New London. A memorial has been established for PAWS Animal Shelter, Ft. Madison.
