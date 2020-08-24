Ronald Lee McIntosh

Ronald Lee McIntosh, 78, of Farmington, Iowa, passed away at 11:40 a.m. on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Sunnybrook in Fairfield, Iowa.

Ronald was born on October 26, 1941, in Clark County, Missouri, the son of Therman Odell and Thelma Oleva (Gares) McIntosh. On June 18, 1961, he married Sandra Lee Troutman at the Methodist Church in Farmington, Iowa.

Ron graduated from Farmington High School and the Minneapolis Drafting School. He was a drafting engineer and carpenter. He also took lessons as a blacksmith. Ron was a member of the Farmington United Methodist Church, the American Legion, The Ottumwa Kennel Club and Farmington Jaycees and Auctioneers.

Ron served in the United States Army and was honorably discharged in 1967 as a Staff Sergeant. Ron and Sandra raised dogs, American Quarter Horses and Appaloosas for many years. Ron showed Yorkshire Terriers and he had several champion dogs. He loved mushroom hunting, antiques, going to auctions, and spending time with his family.

Survivors include his wife: Sandra; one son: Todd McIntosh; two daughters: Gina Lanman and Tina Hattan; one sister: Donna Hamberg; seven grandchildren: Brian McIntosh, Daniel McIntosh, Deborah Adam, Jessica Messier, Mark Lanman Jr., Taryn Hattan, Timmy Hattan and nine great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one great-grandchild.

His body has been in trusted to Schmitz Funeral Home for cremation.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

A memorial has been established in his memory for the Farmington EMT’s and can be mailed to the family at: Schmitz Funeral Home, P.O. Box 56, Donnellson, Iowa 52625.

Schmitz Funeral Home of Farmington is assisting the family with arrangements.