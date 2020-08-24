Ronald Eugene Carr

Ronald Eugene Carr, 79, of West Point, Iowa, passed away at 7:35 a.m. Sunday, August 23, 2020, at Great River Hospice House in West Burlington, Iowa.

He was born on August 13, 1941, in Fort Madison, Iowa, the son of Russell Eugene and Nina Fern (Zimmerman) Carr. On July 16, 1966, he married Janie Kempker in Fort Madison, Iowa.

Survivors include his wife: Janie of West Point; two daughters: Mindy (Jason) Mohrfeld of Ankeny, Iowa and Julie (Nathan) Lemley of Waterloo, Iowa; six grandchildren: Taylor, Kaitlyn, Zachary, Jacob, Aidan and Elijah and one sister: Linda Thye of Fort Madison, Iowa. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister.

Ron served in the United States Navy for four years during Vietnam. He retired as a conductor from the Santa Fe Railroad after forty-three years. He loved fishing and taking trips to Minnesota.

His body has been in trusted to Schmitz Funeral Home for cremation.

A memorial has been established in his memory for West Point Fire and Rescue and can be mailed to the family at: Janie Carr, 811 Avenue C, West Point, Iowa 52656 or Schmitz Funeral Home, P.O. Box 22, West Point, Iowa 52656.

Schmitz Funeral Home of West Point is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com.