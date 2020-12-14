Ronald Dean Lenz

Ronald Dean Lenz, 79, of New London, died Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Henry County Health Center, Mt. Pleasant. He had previously tested positive for Covid-19.

Graveside services will be held at 11:30 AM, Saturday, December 19 in Burge Cemetery, New London. Pastor Jeff McPheron will officiate. Visitation will be from 9:00 – 11:00 AM Saturday morning at Elliott Chapel, New London with the family receiving friends from 10:00 – 11:00 AM. Masks and social distancing will be required. A memorial has been established to Burge Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.elliottfuneralchapel.com