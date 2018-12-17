Roll Over Accident

At approximately 7:03AM on Friday morning December 14, 2018 the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a single vehicle rollover accident in 2200 grid of Hwy 78 involving minor injuries. An investigation conducted into the accident revealed that Derek Watts age (47) of Eldridge, Iowa was traveling westbound in his company vehicle, a red 1998 International semi registered Atlantic Bottling Co when he lost control and rolled one half turn blocking the westbound lane of Hwy 78. Watts lost control as a result of the passenger side tires (front & rear) dropping off onto the shoulder and when Watts attempted to steer back onto the roadway the backend of the semi slid to the right impacting a farm drive where the vehicle flipped onto its side.