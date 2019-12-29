Roger Dale Johnson

Roger Dale Johnson, 68, of Olds, died Friday, December 27, 2019 at the Henry County Health Center in Mount Pleasant, after a short battle with cancer. Celebration of life services will be held 11:00 AM, Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at the Bethel Church with Pastor Curt Kuhns officiating. Visitation will be held 10:00 AM, Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at the Bethel Church. A private family burial will be held before the service. A memorial fund has been established for the Bethel Endowment Fund.

Roger Dale Johnson was born July 20, 1951 in Unionville, Missouri, the son of Claude Jr. and Joetha (Ward) Johnson. He was united into marriage to Linda Logan on December 20, 1969. Roger worked as a plant manager for Agriland FS in Olds for 45 years. Roger enjoyed watching football, attending sporting events, spending time with, and spoiling his grandchildren. He also enjoyed the shooting sports. Roger attended the Bethel church when not visiting the love of his life, Linda. In his last days he was very excited to see what Jesus really looked like.

Roger is survived by his wife Linda Johnson, children Scott (Nikki) Johnson, and Shannon (Corey) Garnsey, 8 grandchildren; Seth, Skyler, Aubri, Mallary, Rylan, Alec, Peyton, and Lucy, father Claude Johnson Jr., siblings; Claudia (John) McCarthy, Charla (Dennis) Kepner, Rick Johnson, and Rob (Susan) Johnson.

Roger was preceded in death by his mother, and two infant sisters.