Roberto Antonio “Tony” Sanchez (final arrangements)

Roberto Antonio “Tony” Sanchez, 68, of Mt. Pleasant, IA, died Saturday, October 26, 2019, in an accident near his home.

A Memorial and Celebration of Life Gathering will be held Tuesday, October 29, 2019, from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Tony’s barn at the ranch. Family will provide food and a bonfire. They request friends and relatives bring special memories to share. Everyone will have an opportunity to throw a log in the fire for Tony.

Born May 3, 1951, in Usulutan El Salvador, Roberto Antonio was the son of Jose Umberto and Eduviges del Carmen Sanchez. His education was in El Salvador. On May 1, 1976 in Copiague, NY, Tony married Anna Marita Tudda. She preceded him in death on May 5, 2017.

Tony was a carpenter and handyman. He shared his talents at his church, First Assembly of God, with friends and relatives, and at his home. He loved to cut grass, chop wood, and work on projects in his barn. He was always very generous, helping others with his skilled hands. Tony is survived by three sons, Jose (Ana Marina) Sanchez of Mt. Pleasant, IA, Robert (Emily) Sanchez of Arlington, VA, and Richard Sanchez of New York, NY; one daughter, Crystal Sanchez of Los Angeles, CA; one brother, Jorge Sanchez of Mt. Pleasant, IA; four grandchildren, Jessica, Edwin, Robin, and Leo; and many nieces and nephews. Along with his wife Anna, Tony was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Jose Sanchez, and Ramon Sanchez. Olson-Powell Memorial Chapel in Mount Pleasant has been assisting the family with arrangements.